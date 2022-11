Not Available

Young Raja becomes a misogynist after his stepmother turns him over to a loan shark as repayment for a debt. Not surprisingly, when Raja grows up, he makes a living from his deep-seated malice by abducting and selling women … until he snatches an ailing widow who touches his heart. Can he change his woman-hating ways and become worthy of her? Directed by Anil Dhanda, the film stars Rajni Chandra and Mahesh Gupta.