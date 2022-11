Not Available

Raattinam is a 2012 Tamil romantic drama film, directed by K.S.Thangasamy, starring Laguparan and Swathi. It was produced by S. Madhan and featured music composed by Manu Ramesan. This movie grabbed many an eyeball when Gautham Menon averred that it is his Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya in Tuticorin. Raattinam is set in the port city which forms the backdrop for his tale on love and its ramifications.