Famous TikTok star Hareem Shah is all set to unveil some of the secrets in her acting debut web series Raaz. The story revolves around the ups and downs of the social media star life and how a person can go crazy for the sake of fame. From uploading indecent videos to defaming famous personalities, the web series Raaz will reveal all the backstories. ‘Raaz’ is written by Mansoor Saeed while Farhan Gohar has produced the web series.