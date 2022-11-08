Raaz Reboot

Not Available

Rehaan and Shaina are newly married as Rehaan gets a job offer as a Venture Capitalist for the East European Finance Company they had actually fallen in love in Romania,Shaina insists Rehan to take up the job while Rehan is reluctant a she has a secret to hide in Romania,Shaina soon experiences paranormal activities but Rehan refuses to believe while on a business trip Rehan receives a frantic call from Shaina requesting for help as she is trapped in telephone booth in a rural area where she had gone to seek help on paranormal activities happening around her.Shaina and Rehaan take the help of a local Priest but he cant help them much,Aditya Shrivastava former lover of Shaina comes to rescue her from the evil spirit.