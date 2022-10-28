Not Available

Sometimes it takes a child or two to fix the adult problems! Siems mother and father are divorced , but his father Rik has found love again , and be married to Winnie's mother Tosca . Siem loves Winnie , so when the relationship between Rik and Tosca begins to creak, devises the two children , a plan designed to get parents to get back together ; they make a movie with good advice about love . And what a movie ! The small movie clips bubbles of love and creativity , both in front of and behind the camera . We will diligently around the genres when Siem and Winnie must interpret many of love . A sweet , funny and sensitive film that is about to stick together and keep each other - and each other's differences , not least .