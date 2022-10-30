Rabazu: Ou Onna

Not Available

This psychological film follows for several days a very shy young adult woman, a loner with a good heart, who has the misfortune of growing up with obsessional attraction to rubber clothing, the attraction that potentially could make her a target for social rejection. She carefully conceals from her co-workers in a food factory the fact she wears such undergarments. One day an attractive male co-worker befriends her. When they get close in her apartment he indeed reacts to her rubber fetish with rejection. But they resume dating and now strive to meet each other's need for an intimate friendship.