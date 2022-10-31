Rabb Ne Banaiyan Jodiean

Not Available

Chandigarh-based wealthy businessman and widower, Vichitra Singh, is disappointed with his son, Avtar, for not producing a son as a heir to his estate. His disappointment not only increases but also turns to rage when his second son, Jehli, falls in love with, Beebo, their chauffeur's daughter, and he asks him to leave after a bitter-near-physical confrontation. Now his third son, Deep, has returned from Britain, and he hopes to get him married to wealthy Ranjit Singh Garewal's daughter. When Deep confides that he has decided to wed even more wealthy Pinky, the sister of K.B. Singh, Vichitra's joy knows no bounds, and he starts to make preparations for their wedding. Vichitra joy will turn to rage when he finds out that K.B. Singh is nothing but a junkyard (Kabadiya) owner, while Ranjit schemes with his goons to break up this troubled family