Inspired by one of the most savage and violent crimes committed in Rome in the 1980s, "Rabbia Furiosa" is the story of Fabio, a small-time neighborhood crook, known as “Er Canaro” (the Dog Man) who suffers years of abuse and mistreatment from Claudio, a local boss of the criminal underworld. When he is driven to desperation and the brink of madness, he will carry out a terrible and bloody act of vengeance...