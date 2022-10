Not Available

In this Italian children's classic, a lonely toy maker named Gepetto creates a small wooden puppet who magically comes to life. In a series of mischievous adventures, Pinocchio thinks he can get by on a variety of clever lies and tricks. There is one problem: his nose grows every time he tells a lie. One way or another, the truth always comes out; and Pinocchio finds out that lying doesn't pay. This buoyant adaptation comes alive with the spirited music of the Mediterranean.