This haunting early American tale from Washington Irving follows the likeable but lazy Rip Van Winkle into the mysterious Catskill mountains where he meets a band of odd fellows playing a game of ninepins. After sharing a flagon of strange brew, Rip falls into a deep sleep for 20 years. When he wakes up, he finds that his home is a very different place indeed. This story is a wonderful reminder about making the most of your life.