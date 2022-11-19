Rabbit Ears - Thumbelina

Not Available

In Denmark, a witch puts a spell on a childless couple, and soon they have a beautiful baby girl. Unfortunately, she's the size of a thumb, so she's named Thumbelina. But when a hideous toad kidnaps her, she escapes, and becomes friends with many of the animals of the forest. Eventually, she meets the king of the flower angels, and together they live happily ever after. Actress Kelly McGillis narrates this classic Hans Christian Andersen tale, with Mark Isham performing the score.