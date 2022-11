Not Available

In the seventy-first year of the last century two bureaucrats lived in Moldova: the First and Second Secretary of the Communist Party. The Second Secretary was more important than the First, since he befriended the Tsar of the whole Soviet Union - Leonid Brezhnev. The Moldovan Republic prepares for a visit from Brezhnev when Lautar finally asks the gypsy Baron for his daughters hand in marriage.