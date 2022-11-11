Not Available

Negligent, but the enterprising workers of a forest area "Rabbit reserve" unexpectedly wiped out all the rabbits. Now it remains only to wait for a scolding. But suddenly, in the possession of the hapless crooks right from the ground begins to beat the fountain of mineral water. This "gift of nature" is an urgent need to learn to their advantage. And it's so handy, there is a person spouting ideas on the edge of common sense! However, the genius nugget does not suspect that he was in the reserve of scams, where even a hare will teach fox tricks.