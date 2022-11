Not Available

When the '70s ended the anger of young people rose, differences in social values ​​occurred between adults and young people, and the word "generation" began to be widespread among the young people.,The film depicts a group of young men and women who are forced to flee their homes after committing a murder. The screenplay is written by Wataru Hino (a pseudonym of Atsushi Yamatoya), wherein he asks whether these young people are sick or sensible.