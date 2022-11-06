Rabbit Woman

Not Available

Complicated and bizarre story of Ana (Haien Qiu), a chinese born in Argentina which, unexpectedly, is pursued by the danger. Accidentally she becomes involved in an affair of the Chinese triads established in Argentina, they confuse her with one of their own. To get rid of them flee the country, but what is not known is that in the meadow, things have changed, is desert. All she find are rabbits, not anyone, but some mutants turned into bloodthirsty carnivores.