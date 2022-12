Not Available

In Indonesia, 265 million people are spread amongst more than 17,000 islands. Managing the healthcare system in the world’s biggest archipelago is a nightmare. An out of sight, out of mind approach has failed her people. “Rabiah and Mimi” explores the difficulties the world’s largest archipelago faces in providing adequate health care to its people, through the story of a family who have dedicated their lives to this pursuit in the remote islands of the Flores Sea.