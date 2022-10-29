Rabindranath Tagore: The Poet of Eternity

Not Available

United Nations/UNESCO observed in 2009 that the sesquicentennial birth anniversary of the poet Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European to receive a Nobel Prize in literature, would be celebrated world wide. The celebrations were kicked off by UNESCO in Paris in May 2010. The movie documents messages from world leaders and many celebrations around the world and provides a renewed platform for hope and inspiration through greatest songs and poems of the poet amid wars and strife.