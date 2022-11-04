Not Available

The survived print of the film is incomplete. This exciting, modern crime story focuses on a young woman, a prisoner who was dressed to steal by her lover, and therefore she was in jail. She would like to see her sweetheart. One night she succeeds in persuading the doctor of the prison who also is a woman, to be released. She finds the man, a waiter in an elegant hotel, behaving as a cynical Don Juan, he was preparing to rob the safe of the hotel and go away with his new lover, a dancer. This dancer suffers a fatal accident.