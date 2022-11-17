Rabudo gan

Not Available

Loved Gun is a story about a hitman named Hayamada (Masatoshi Nagase) who carries a distinctive red gun. As the film progresses we discover the reason for his work, and how he came to be alone. His aim right now is to reach a desitination, but he’s late. Along the way, having injured himself in a vehicular accident, he runs into Miyuki (Aoi Miyazaki), who as also become alone due to tragic events within her family. As Hamayada collapses from his injuries Miyuki takes him to a hospital.