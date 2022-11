Not Available

Samba greats Beth Carvalho, Arlindo Cruz, Almir Guineto and Fundo de Quinta take the stage live in Rio for a show celebrating the festive street-party style of samba known as pagode. The aforementioned artists pioneered pagode, along with Zeca Pagodinho and Jovelina Perola Negra. Honoring their relatives' contributions to the musical form, Pagodinho's sister Iceia and Perola Negra's daughter Cassiana also perform in this concert.