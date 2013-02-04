2013

Race 2

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 4th, 2013

Studio

UTV Motion Pictures

Ranveer Singh (Saif Ali Khan) travels to exotic locales and confronts the Turkish mafia on a mission to avenge the death of his lover Sonia in this action-packed sequel. In the process of seeking her killers, Ranveer crosses Armaan Mallick (John Abraham) and Aleena (Deepika Padukone) -- two of the most feared figures in the Turkish underworld. Meanwhile, Ranveer's loyal friend RD (Anil Kapoor) and his new partner Cherry (Amisha Patel) offer a helping hand in a world where love is cheap and trust is a luxury most agents can't afford.

Cast

Saif Ali KhanRanvir Singh
John AbrahamArmaan Malik
Deepika Padukone
Anil KapoorInspector Robert D'Costa
Jacqueline FernandezOmisha
Ameesha PatelCherry

View Full Cast >

Images