In 2009, "Race Across the Sky" captured the imagination of countless mountain bike enthusiasts when Lance Armstrong not only won the Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Race, but set a new course record that seemed unattainable. This year, "Race Across the Sky 2010" delves into the resulting race entry boom, including record numbers of citizen riders, all with their own personal reasons for challenging themselves to this epic test of will, strength and endurance. Joined by the toughest elite field this high-altitude century race has ever seen, these riders are tested by one of the most brutal courses known to the sport. From the center of the little mining town of Leadville, Colorado, to the 12,570-foot top of Columbine Mine, get ready to be inspired all over again.