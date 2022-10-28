Race Across the Sky: The Leadville Trail 100

Not Available

'Race Across The Sky' - the story of the 2009 Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Race will inspire you to 'Dig Deep'. At 10,000+ feet, against the misty backdrop of a former mining town, Leadville, Colorado, 1228 cyclists start the grueling 100 mile race. This epic mountain bike race was captured with 10 HD cameras throughout the course including a helicopter and an off-road motocam. Racers include seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong, six-time defending champion Dave Wiens and three-time World 24 hr Champion Rebecca Rusch. It's not only about getting up close and personal with the top racers but about all the racers and their inspirational stories. You'll laugh, you'll cry and if you don't get on a bike you'll do something amazing after watching this film!