Stock car racing is one of America's most popular sports with more than 75 million fans nationwide, and growing. For many racers, the winning values of team, family and faith inspire them on and off the track. Featuring never-before-seen interviews with some of the sport's most popular personalities - including Danica Patrick, Juan Pablo Montoya, Jamie McMurray and Chip Ganassi - Race for Glory is an in-depth look at the sport's road to victory!