1975

Race with the Devil

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1975

Studio

Saber Productions

For old friends Roger (Peter Fonda) and Frank (Warren Oates) and their wives (Lara Parker of Dark Shadows and Loretta Swit of M*A*S*H), it was supposed to be "the best damn vacation they ever had." But their RV road trip takes a deadly detour at a secluded campsite when they accidentally witness a Satanic orgy and brutal human sacrifice. Now horror hits the highway as the couples are chased by blood-crazed cultists through some of the most intense crash-and-burn mayhem of the decade and into one of the greatest twist endings in drive-in history.

Cast

Warren OatesFrank Stewart
Loretta SwitAlice Stewart
Lara ParkerKelly Marsh
R. G. ArmstrongSheriff Taylor
Clay TannerDelbert
Phil HooverMechanic

View Full Cast >

Images