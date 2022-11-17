Races at the New Racetrack in Belgrade

Not Available

Great races of the “Danube equestrian group“ were held on the 27th May 1914 upon the old Calendar (the 9th June 1914 upon the new Calendar) on the occasion of opening a newly built race course in Belgrade outings spot called Topcider. That afternoon five horse races were held, of which four were recorded on the film tape. The atmosphere of the hot summer afternoon was captured in the film; also, there were recorded crowded grandstands, exterior of the King`s pavilion and Belgrade elite that gathered in this place, where ladies distinguished themselves with their lavish dresses.