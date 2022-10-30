Not Available

'Betting' Raj (Ram Charan Teja) is a local happy-go-lucky guy who makes his living by betting. He lives along with his adopted parents (M. S. Narayana and Sudha) who support his means of living. Tragedy strikes the family in the form of his father who is suffering from a liver ailment. Raj needs 20 lakhs for his father's liver transplant. As he is on the lookout for money, he is approached by James (Ajmal), whom he had already met at an earlier competition, with a betting challenge. James dares Raj to make Chaitra (Tamannaah Bhatia) fall in love, the daughter of powerful betting committee president Bellary (Mukesh Rishi).