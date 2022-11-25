Rachel Fairburn: Her Majesty

Not Available

Families need strong female role models, problem is there's too many in Rachel's clan. They aren't just strong, they're the matriarchs of the matriarchy. Its no wonder all her heroes are men. When you consider those heroes include Liam Gallagher, Keith Richards and Paul McCartney (specifically in 1965) it's obvious why she doesn't know when it's bedtime and has a talent for making poor decisions. Co-host of the cult hit podcast All Killa No Filla. Finalist of English Comedian of the Year, Funny Women and NATYS. Darkly hilarious wunderkind (Skinny).