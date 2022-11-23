Rachel's Attic

After returning home from a two week trial in Chicago, Rachel Bishop finds her sister Emily Bishop missing. She then finds her sister in what appears to be a well done snuff film where she appears to be murdered. Disregarding the FBI's warning, Rachel probes into her sisters disappearance. She further finds out her sister was working as a Dominatrix at an unusual underground adult establishment in Detroit called the Playground. Rachel soon finds herself involved with the Playground and on the killers hit list. The chase is on...
