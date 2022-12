Not Available

For the Verbier Festival's 18th edition, the rising piano star Khatia Buniatishvili gained the attention of the audience. The first concert she performed at the Festival was Rachmaninov's Piano concerto No. 3. Some days later, in the Church of Verbier, she gave a recital including works by Frédéric Chopin and Franz Liszt. This film presents her best at Verbier Festival 2011.