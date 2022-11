Rachmaninov: The Bells; Symphonic Dances; Symphony No. 2

Not Available

The Bells, Op. 35 by Sergei Rachmaninov Conductor: Semyon Bychkov Orchestra/Ensemble: Cologne West German Radio Symphony Orchestra Period: Romantic Written: 1913; Russia 2. Symphonic Dances, Op. 45 by Sergei Rachmaninov Conductor: Semyon Bychkov Orchestra/Ensemble: Cologne West German Radio Symphony Orchestra Period: Romantic Written: 1940; USA 3. Symphony no 2 in E minor, Op. 27 by Sergei Rachmaninov Conductor: Semyon Bychkov Orchestra/Ensemble: Cologne West German Radio Symphony Orchestra Period: 20th Century Written: 1906-1907; Russia