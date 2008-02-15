2008

Racing for Time

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 15th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

In "Racing for Time," Cleveland "Stack" Stackhouse (played by Emmy Award winner Charles S. Dutton) is a guard with the Texas Correctional Youth Authority who witnesses the cycle of destructive choices and racial tensions among female teen offenders and decides to do something about it. He gathers African-American, Latina and Caucasian teens, and organizes a multi-racial track team behind the bars of the prison. Participation in Stack's track team not only breaks down the racial divides between the girls, but puts them on a path to turn their lives around.

Cast

Elizabeth PeñaFlores
Yaya DaCostaVanessa
Tiffany HaddishDenise
Zulay HenaoCarmen
Saige ThompsonCheryl
DeQuina MooreTonya

View Full Cast >

Images