Not Available

Lured by a delusional offer, a young geologist ravels abroad where he falls in the tentacles of an economic spying multinational, that forces him to play as its agents sing for him. Well endowed morally and physically, our geologist passes with flying banners the tests, more so, he even resists the charms of an irresistible lady agent, only to be able to return home, where it's very obvious for him what he has to do! —Tudor Caranfil & Mihnea Columbeanu