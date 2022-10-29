Not Available

Bhargava and Iyer were inspired by the centennial of the Stravinsky-Nijinsky The Rite of Spring to explore another of rite of spring: the Hindu festival of Holi, famous for its revelry of color in celebration of the love between the divine Krishna and mortal-born Radha. In northern India, Bhargava filmed the ravishing images of an eight-day Holi festival held in the city of Mathura, mythic birthplace of Krishna. Iyer – who released his ECM debut, Mutations, earlier this year – then composed his score as the musical complement to Bhargava’s beautiful visual ballet, drawing at times on the rhythms and chants of the Holi festival; the result is one of Iyer’s warmest, most colorful creations to date, as rich melodically as it is texturally. RADHE RADHE: Rites of Holi is a kaleidoscopic experience.