Radiant Fireplace 2

Turn Your TV Into A Window To The World! Set the mood by turning any room in your home into a showcase of living art! Enjoy the glow of this Radiant Fireplace DVD with its life-like flames and real crackling sounds, as you sit back and relax. Turn your TV into a living fireplace without the expense and headache of tedious preparations and messy clean-up. Whether you are relaxing alone, entertaining one other person, or an entire party, your Living Art Radiant Fireplace is perfect for all occasions. All DVD videos are looped for continuous play and digitally mastered for your optimal viewing pleasure. Living Art is a proven method used to promote deep relaxation therapy and positive mood enhancement. Shot in high definition. Audio Options: Choose the Natural Sounds of the scene; many cuts of relaxing music, or both!