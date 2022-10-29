Radical Friends

Not Available

Today is international 'Quit-your-job-and-follow-your-dream Day'. Here comes a story of a girl who follows her dream and goes to Bolivia to learn to fight for environmental justice. Chihiro is a Dutch/Bolivian wannabe environmentalist who feels stuck and alienated in the humdrum of city life. She ventures out to Bolivia to meet people who advocate Rights for Mother Earth. As she is developing her relationship with nature, she stumbles over her own roots: how to relate to her own estranged Bolivian family? How to reconnect on all levels?