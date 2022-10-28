Not Available

Radical Grace

  • Documentary

Studio

Interchange Productions

Radical Grace follows three fearless nuns who risk their place in the Catholic Church to follow another higher calling: social justice. When the Vatican reprimands the sisters – citing their “radical feminism” – they become the spiritual and symbolic center of a battle for the heart of the Catholic Church. From their cross-country Nuns on the Bus tour, to serving those on the margins, to a continued struggle for women’s religious equality under Pope Francis, these sisters are transforming American politics — and the Church itself.

