Not Available

Pranksters, performers, and provocateurs take to the streets to engage in social critique through imaginative guerrilla art. Through media hoaxes, billboard alteration, and even pants-less subway rides, these radical jesters taunt mainstream media and challenge the increasingly private use of public space. Behind every prank is a purpose – to use humor to make people question a culture where ideas and values are often fashioned by the media and through habits of consumption.