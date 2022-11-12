Not Available

Three hopefuls -- Shanna Reed, Deborah Geffner and Maureen Teefy -- each wants to be a Radio City Music Hall Rockette, vying for the one open spot the hall's choreographer, Gwen Verdon (in her TV-movie debut), has to fill. Sheree North plays Geffner's ex-Rockette mother and John Heard is a magazine reporter who falls for each of the aspiring dancers. The film was shot partially at Radio City Music Hall and was given a single public showing there several nights before its television premiere.