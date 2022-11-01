Radio Dayz

In April 1933, Korea’s Japanese occupiers launched the country’s first radio station, JODK. It broadcasts propaganda so as to better brainwash the Korean people into becoming loyal Japanese citizens. In need of a Korean producer for a radio drama about the greatness of Japan’s Asian Empire, they appoint Lloyd Park (Ryu Seung-bum), a young man who has only joined the radio station through his father’s connections.
|Ryoo Seung-Bum
|Lloyd Park
|Kim Sa-rang
|Mary
|Lee Jong Hyuk
|K
|Kim Roe-Ha
|Noh Bong-al
|Oh Jung-Se
|Man-cheol
|Hwang Bo Ra
|Myeong-wol
