Radio Dayz

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sidus

In April 1933, Korea’s Japanese occupiers launched the country’s first radio station, JODK. It broadcasts propaganda so as to better brainwash the Korean people into becoming loyal Japanese citizens. In need of a Korean producer for a radio drama about the greatness of Japan’s Asian Empire, they appoint Lloyd Park (Ryu Seung-bum), a young man who has only joined the radio station through his father’s connections.

Cast

Ryoo Seung-BumLloyd Park
Kim Sa-rangMary
Lee Jong HyukK
Kim Roe-HaNoh Bong-al
Oh Jung-SeMan-cheol
Hwang Bo RaMyeong-wol

