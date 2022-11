Not Available

Celebrating the 10th birthday of Radio Disney, a galaxy of pop stars pulls out all the stops in this energetic concert. Tracks include "Who Said" and "Best of Both Worlds" by Miley Cyrus (aka Hannah Montana); "Find Yourself in You" and "Real Wild Child" by Everlife; "Rush" and "No One" by Aly & AJ; "The Party's Just Begun" and "Cheetah Sisters" by The Cheetah Girls; and "Right Where You Want Me" and "Beautiful Soul" by Jesse McCartney.