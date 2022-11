Not Available

Bara Mahesa (Dimas Anggara), who wants to be a writer, is restless in the absence of any girlfriend. He then meets Velin Caliandra (Natasha Rizki), a junior that later become his girlfriend. But Velin is a spoiled girl and a source of irritation. Then comes Diandra Pramita (Alisia Rininta), a senior who can make Bara feels comfortable. But Diandra in fact is going to be a source of greater resentment.