Radio! Ready Oh!

On a serendipitous New Year's Eve, a young interviewee lands a position at a company by mistake and encounters a series of quirky. events. The only person who can save this miserable situation is locked in the storage room. While a radio station is facing bankruptcy, an evil cult is out for revenge, and a gathering of crazy DJs, a new battle is about to begin. It is believed that all problems would be resolved before the clock strikes 12, but with this New Year, here come new problems.
