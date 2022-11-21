Radioactive and Radiocarbon Dating

Not Available

Few people who think that radiometric dating proves the earth is billions of years old really understand the underlying assumptions. Using simple illustrations, geologist Dr. Andrew Snelling examines these assumptions and equips viewers with information to counter their anti-biblical arguments. Though this topic can seem intimidating, Dr. Snelling boils it down to laymans level and walks the viewer through a basic understanding of the process used to date rocks and fossils. Using simple illustrations, the assumptions used to arrive at dates are exposed as faulty—and the evolutionary timescale along with them. Then, through several lines of evidence, including carbon-14 found in diamonds and fossils, the inconsistent nature of radiometric ages is revealed. Find our how creationists can turn this apparent foe into a friend by starting with Scripture as the ultimate authority!