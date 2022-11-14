Radioactive Cannibal Vikings from Hell

Not Available

In a near future, four criminal psychotics divides themselves from society in a road trip of random ultra violence upon anyone that crosses them. Their violent nature soon forces them into the Swedish country-roads on their flight from the police. What they don't know is that their murderous joy-ride soon will turn into a desperate fight for their lives as they end up in a village that have been cut off from the rest of the world since the age of the Vikings, and where the government have disposed radioactive waste that has turned the villagers into mutated, cannibalistic monsters! And this is a fight our band of outlaws are not sure to win.