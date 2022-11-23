Not Available

"Radioactive Veteran" is a documentary short about Marine Corps veteran Donald Guy and his widow Mary. When Donald was serving in the early 1950s, the military ordered him to the Nevada Test Site, where they had begun conducting nuclear testing. Along with thousands of other Marines and soldiers, Donald was assured he was safe as he gazed at the billowing mushroom cloud and marched through the desert toward the atomic blast. Within only a few years, however, Donald began experiencing serious medical issues resulting from radiation exposure and soon became disabled. For the rest of his life, he fought for disability benefits with Veterans Affairs, but in 2009 he died before receiving his due compensation. Over the next seven years, his widow Mary continued his fight for justice, as documented in "Radioactive Veteran."