Not Available

Radiohalos have been described as a “very tiny mystery” hidden in the crystals that make up rocks. Geologist Dr. Andrew Snelling explains how these tiny mysteries help to unlock a biblical understanding of radiometric dating and the age of the earth. By connecting radiohalos to radiometric dating, a period of accelerated nuclear decay can be explained at the time of the Flood. Rejecting evolutionary assumptions and relying on the Bible as the starting point allows us to understand the true history recorded in the rocks.