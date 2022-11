Not Available

Radiohead at the 1997 Glastonbury Festival on the main stage in, Somerset, England. 28th June 1997 Tracklist: 01 Lucky 02 My Iron Lung 03 Exit Music (For a Film) 04 The Bends 05 Paranoid Android 06 Karma Police 07 Creep 08 No Surprises 09 Just 10 Fake Plastic Trees 11 High and Dry 12 Street Spirit (Fade Out) Re-broadcast on BBC4, 20th December 2010