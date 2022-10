Not Available

After the catastrophic earthquake that rocked Haiti in January of 2010, the world came together in support for the survivors. Radiohead played one show at the historic Fonda Theatre to raise funds for OxFam and to support the relief efforts. The result of that show is this movie. Captured entirely on handheld cameras by those in attendance, this is quite possibly the most personal and raw you'll ever see Radiohead perform without being there live.