Radiohead: Life on Demand

Not Available

Documentary examining the career of the influential contemporary rock band, Radiohead. Radiohead's debut album, 'Pablo Honey', was moderately successful, spawning the hit single, 'Creep', but its straightforward pop rock ethos contained little to suggest the future innovations of the band, both musically and as pioneers of online music distribution. This documentary attempts to shed light on the changes the band have undergone through their career and the changes they have helped bring about in the music industry.